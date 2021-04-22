The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hershey by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Hershey by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,398,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in The Hershey by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,910,000 after buying an additional 215,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 692,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.27.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,620. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.28 and a 200 day moving average of $150.41. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $163.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

