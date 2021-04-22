The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

HIG stock opened at $67.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $395,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,223,000 after purchasing an additional 907,648 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,651,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

