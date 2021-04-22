The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €100.00 ($117.65) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €98.00 ($115.29).

DG stock traded down €0.53 ($0.62) on Thursday, reaching €87.42 ($102.85). 1,086,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €89.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €83.47.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

