The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EJTTF. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $13.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.94. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

