The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $497.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $468.00 to $497.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $9.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $41.73 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $351.23.

Shares of GS stock opened at $335.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $356.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.58 and a 200-day moving average of $273.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 332,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,826,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

