The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DOCN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.20.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $41.63 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $46.35.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

