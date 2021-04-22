The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €33.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €35.82 ($42.14).

Shares of DUE stock opened at €35.02 ($41.20) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.54. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a 1-year high of €37.78 ($44.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.05.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

