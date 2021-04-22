The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Given New $37.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Gap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. The Gap has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $228,033.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,768.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,029 shares of company stock worth $12,852,646. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Gap by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Gap by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Gap by 11,950.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Gap by 53.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Gap by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

