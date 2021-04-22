The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. The Descartes Systems Group reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.21. 6,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.15 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

