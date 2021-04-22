The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $42,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.