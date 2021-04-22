The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The Clorox by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in The Clorox by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.41.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $195.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.88. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.