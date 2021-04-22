The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,478 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,433,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 46.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 584,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 184,496 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

NYSE SCHW opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

