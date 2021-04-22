The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00. Evercore ISI currently has a hold rating on the stock. The Boston Beer traded as high as $1,318.88 and last traded at $1,309.00, with a volume of 1059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,306.45.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SAM. Guggenheim raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,002.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,072.23.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 140.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,160.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1,030.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.66 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

About The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.