The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,310 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up approximately 0.8% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $237.60. 233,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,907,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.69.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

