The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $651,730,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 557,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $34.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

