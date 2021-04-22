The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Holdings Trimmed by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 3.7% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $15,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,751 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 557,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.13. 68,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,609. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $34.73 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.7133 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

