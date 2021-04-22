The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $46.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BK. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.80.

NYSE:BK opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

