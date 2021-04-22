The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Raised by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

