The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

The Bank of East Asia stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.13. 651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,954. The Bank of East Asia has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

