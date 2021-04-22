The Bancorp (TBBK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.68 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. On average, analysts expect The Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Bancorp stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.66. The Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $867,200.00. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

