The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $123.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.75. The Allstate has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $124.24.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Allstate by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,683 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $76,352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in The Allstate by 6,344.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after purchasing an additional 623,128 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

