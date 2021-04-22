Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) were down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.83 and last traded at $26.10. Approximately 21,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 562,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 109.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 38,074 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter worth about $838,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.
