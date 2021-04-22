Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) were down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.83 and last traded at $26.10. Approximately 21,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 562,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 109.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 38,074 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter worth about $838,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

