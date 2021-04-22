Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.2% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.01. 27,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,800,185. The stock has a market cap of $173.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.71 and its 200-day moving average is $167.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.46.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.