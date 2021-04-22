Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.46.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $188.15. 59,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800,185. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $173.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.71 and a 200-day moving average of $167.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

