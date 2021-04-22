Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 499.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,304,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,264,000 after purchasing an additional 117,135 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.46.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $188.90 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.58. The company has a market cap of $173.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

