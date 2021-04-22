Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.
TCBI stock traded down $2.68 on Thursday, reaching $63.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,560. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.13. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
