Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

TCBI stock traded down $2.68 on Thursday, reaching $63.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,560. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.13. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.