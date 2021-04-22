Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Receives GBX 277.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 278.20 ($3.63).

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, insider Alison Platt purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £10,488 ($13,702.64). Also, insider Steve Golsby purchased 8,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £19,368 ($25,304.42). Insiders purchased 13,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,026,924 in the last quarter.

Shares of TSCO traded down GBX 0.94 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 226.26 ($2.96). 7,549,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,392,889. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 329.33 ($4.30). The stock has a market cap of £17.49 billion and a PE ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 227.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 228.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 5.95 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

