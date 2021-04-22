Terracoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $319.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $540,763.14 and $319.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,655.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $942.16 or 0.01723803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.12 or 0.00563746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00058778 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001638 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004552 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.