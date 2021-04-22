Terra Price Tops $13.88 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market cap of $5.23 billion and approximately $755.92 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $13.88 or 0.00027083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009425 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 957,384,692 coins and its circulating supply is 377,022,251 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

