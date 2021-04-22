Teradata Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 23,147 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 670% compared to the typical volume of 3,006 call options.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,522.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,083 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.55.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $11.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.65. 284,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,344. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

