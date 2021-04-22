Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.61.

Shares of THC stock opened at $54.53 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -419.46, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after acquiring an additional 295,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $51,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,749,000 after buying an additional 141,852 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 986,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,372,000 after buying an additional 144,825 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

