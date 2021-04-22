Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $200.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.56.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $180.16 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $92.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

