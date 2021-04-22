Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) to Issue Dividend of $2.78

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) declared a dividend on Friday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 2.7837 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $199.62 on Thursday. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $200.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.41 and its 200 day moving average is $171.15.

TLPFY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleperformance currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

