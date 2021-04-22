Telemus Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $411,341,000 after acquiring an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.24.

DPZ stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $398.79. 1,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,718. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.40. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

