Telemus Capital LLC Has $27.37 Million Stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 543,183 shares during the quarter. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors comprises approximately 1.9% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $27,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Shares of FTAI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.98. 7,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,299. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $31.81.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $75.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.07 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.71%.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.