Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 57,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 24,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 36,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 354.2% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 27,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,388. The company has a market capitalization of $174.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $234.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

