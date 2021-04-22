Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 19,048 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 50% compared to the typical volume of 12,698 call options.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $69.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ERIC. SEB Equities upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. SEB Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth $238,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

