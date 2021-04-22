Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,414,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,782,601. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

ERIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. SEB Equities raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

