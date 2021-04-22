Teleflex (TFX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Teleflex has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 12.50-12.70 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $12.50-12.70 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teleflex to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $438.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $415.77 and its 200 day moving average is $389.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $440.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Several research firms have commented on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.44.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

