Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Plans $0.67 Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.6729 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $799.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLTZY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

