Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Plans $0.67 Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.6729 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $799.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tele2 AB (publ)
Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.
