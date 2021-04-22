Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given Neutral Rating at CIBC

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$32.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s current price.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.16.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK.B stock traded down C$0.58 on Thursday, hitting C$26.61. 139,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$9.73 and a twelve month high of C$29.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.14 billion and a PE ratio of -16.53.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.