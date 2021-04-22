TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEL stock opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

