TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $1,315.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.36.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.02. 38,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,999. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.85. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. CX Institutional grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

