TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.53.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.19. 70,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.85. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

