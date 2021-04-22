Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.50.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $285.49 million, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.29.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.57 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. Analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 466.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 45.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

