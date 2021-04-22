Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TAK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

NYSE TAK opened at $16.92 on Monday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $657,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

