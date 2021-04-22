Syquant Capital Sas Purchases Shares of 3,600 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Intel by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 186,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 108,568 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,182,393 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $203,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Intel stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,896,004. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $257.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

