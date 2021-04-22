Syquant Capital Sas Invests $4.93 Million in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,000. Cubic accounts for approximately 1.3% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,711,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cubic by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,349,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after purchasing an additional 208,097 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cubic during the third quarter worth $6,980,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth $3,391,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $315,536,000 after acquiring an additional 54,615 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cubic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair downgraded Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Cubic stock remained flat at $$74.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -576.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.40. Cubic Co. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.