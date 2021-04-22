Syquant Capital Sas Buys 520 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Syquant Capital Sas increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 39.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Linde were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Linde by 99.1% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 39,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,608 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 220,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $290.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $151.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.96. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $172.76 and a fifty-two week high of $292.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

