SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in a research report released on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $987.29 million, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 2.81.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 172.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 3,554,262 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 52.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

